Brokerages Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.15). The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CuriosityStream.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CURI. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

