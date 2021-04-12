Brokerages Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Announce $2.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.73. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $9.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $9.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.69. 11,914,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,061,387. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 171,796 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 264,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 111,290 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

