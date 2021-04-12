Brokerages Anticipate Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The stock has a market cap of $193.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 300,432 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 26.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

