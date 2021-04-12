Brokerages Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post $16.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $17.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $37.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $105.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $106.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.95 million, with estimates ranging from $178.90 million to $183.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.