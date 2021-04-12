Brokerages Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.76). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($3.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of ITCI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,088. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,555,405.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $16,768,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

