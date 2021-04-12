Brokerages Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 94.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $552,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 841,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,078,000 after buying an additional 72,480 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 131.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.16. 8,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

