Brokerages Anticipate County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. County Bancorp reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,175%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICBK. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $144.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in County Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

