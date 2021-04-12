Brokerages Anticipate Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.14). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AY stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

