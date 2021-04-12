Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $166,008,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,465,000 after buying an additional 126,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.34. 5,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,852. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $101.32 and a one year high of $159.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

