Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 265.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $483.53. The stock had a trading volume of 54,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.80 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

