Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Brinker International posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAT opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

