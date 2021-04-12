BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BrightView were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in BrightView by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

