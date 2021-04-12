Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $155.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.71.
BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $164.79 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $97.23 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.98, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,280 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,362,000 after acquiring an additional 288,518 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,534,000 after buying an additional 117,451 shares during the last quarter.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
