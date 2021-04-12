Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $155.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.71.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $164.79 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $97.23 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.98, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,280 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,362,000 after acquiring an additional 288,518 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,534,000 after buying an additional 117,451 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

