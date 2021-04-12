Brian R. Morrow Sells 1,462 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 435,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

