Bread (BRD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.25 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Bread has a market cap of $41.74 million and $2.25 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000784 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00087386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00660216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00036259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042692 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

