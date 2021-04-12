Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 81,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,359,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,428. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

