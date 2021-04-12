Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives C$3.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at C$11,084,254.81. In the last three months, insiders have bought 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,647.

Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$4.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 0.2394286 EPS for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

