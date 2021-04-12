Bonk Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 1,252.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $141,981.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonk has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.12 or 0.00662121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00086603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00035572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Bonk Profile

BONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

