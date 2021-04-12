BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $12.07 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.6% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 112.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Shares of AAPL opened at $132.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average is $123.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

