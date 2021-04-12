BMO Capital Markets Increases Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $30.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.10.

Shares of TORXF opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

