BMO Capital Markets Increases Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $30.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.10.

Shares of TORXF opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Analyst Recommendations for Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)

