BMO Capital Markets Boosts Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$6.25

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.83.

EDR stock opened at C$6.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 683.00.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 26,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$193,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,250. Also, Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley sold 41,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$289,800.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$70,683. Insiders have sold 117,000 shares of company stock worth $876,000 over the last three months.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

