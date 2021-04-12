BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $924.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $890.00 to $924.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $740.91.

NYSE BLK opened at $808.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $728.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $440.00 and a fifty-two week high of $810.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

