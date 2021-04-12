BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $14.01 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

