BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $14.01 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
