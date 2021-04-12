BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

MFL stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

