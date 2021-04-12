BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BLW opened at $16.97 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

