BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BLW opened at $16.97 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
