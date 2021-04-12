BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.91.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $807.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.00 and a fifty-two week high of $810.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $728.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.98. The company has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

