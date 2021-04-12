BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 50,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter.

FRA opened at $13.07 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

