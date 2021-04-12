BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
BGY stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $6.25.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
