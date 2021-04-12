BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BGY stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

