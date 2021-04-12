Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.