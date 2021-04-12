BitScreener Token Market Capitalization Reaches $2.03 Million (BITX)

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. BitScreener Token has a market cap of $2.03 million and $5,001.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitScreener Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitScreener Token has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00054911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00689060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00089419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00044032 BTC.

BitScreener Token Profile

BitScreener Token (CRYPTO:BITX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . BitScreener Token’s official website is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

