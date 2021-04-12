BitCoal (COAL) Price Tops $0.0030

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $13,600.16 and $39.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

