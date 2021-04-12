Bitcashpay Hits Market Cap of $8.10 Million (BCP)

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded 51.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcashpay has a market cap of $8.10 million and $909,115.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00055197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00087685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00610887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036075 BTC.

About Bitcashpay

Bitcashpay (BCP) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,960,385 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

