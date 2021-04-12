BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.57.

Several research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of BNTX opened at $120.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.07 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 207.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 27.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 328.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 76,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

