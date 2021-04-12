Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Pierre Legault Sells 24,838 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pierre Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Pierre Legault sold 162 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $5,033.34.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Pierre Legault sold 7,784 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $225,736.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00.

BCYC stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

