Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $28.38, but opened at $26.50. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 865 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,523,938. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of $618.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.