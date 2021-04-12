BHPCoin (BHP) Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.33 million and $2.98 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.01 or 0.00710526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,151.77 or 1.00325540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.56 or 0.00993314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

