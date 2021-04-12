Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $122.48 on Monday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $63.59 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.87.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $233,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,565,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 806.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 61,398 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 54,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $293,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

