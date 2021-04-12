Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $268.34

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $268.34 and last traded at $267.93, with a volume of 4242624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hathaway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $628.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.40.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $64.38 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

