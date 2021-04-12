Berenberg Bank Raises Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target to GBX 310

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of AFM opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Thursday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 257.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £296.13 million and a PE ratio of 53.46.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile
