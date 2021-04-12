Berenberg Bank Raises Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target to GBX 310

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AFM opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Thursday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 257.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £296.13 million and a PE ratio of 53.46.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

