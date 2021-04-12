BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $55.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE BCE opened at $46.22 on Friday. BCE has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in BCE by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.