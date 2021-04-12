Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAYRY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of BAYRY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,734. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

