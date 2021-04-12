Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $17,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on B. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of B stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

