Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:B opened at $51.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

