Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBDC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

BBDC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. 235,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,137. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $494.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

