Barclays Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 23,648 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical volume of 3,941 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Barclays by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 225,604 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. 317,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,318,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. Barclays has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

