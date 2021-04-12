Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexagon AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.88.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

