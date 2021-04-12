BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 30th

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BankUnited has increased its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

