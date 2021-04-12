Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $76.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.