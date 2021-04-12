Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,989 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Twin Disc worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million. Research analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

