Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FGBI. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of FGBI opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $176.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

